Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO) Trading Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70. 193,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 382,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$143.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.50.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meridian Mining UK Societas along with its subsidiaries engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. It focuses on exploring and developing the Espigao manganese project, the Ariquemes tin JV area, and adjacent areas in the state of Rondonia. It also undertakes the Cabacal Project, Mato Grosso.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.