Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Citius Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTOR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.89. 71,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,127,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
Citius Oncology Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.
Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Oncology
Citius Oncology Company Profile
Citius Oncology, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing targeted oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein, for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent CTCL, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citius Oncology
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Citius Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.