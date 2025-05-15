Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Citius Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTOR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.89. 71,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,127,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Citius Oncology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Oncology

Citius Oncology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Oncology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Oncology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTOR ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company's stock.

Citius Oncology, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing targeted oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein, for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent CTCL, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

