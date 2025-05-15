Thesis Gold (CVE:TAU) Shares Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Thesis Gold Inc. (CVE:TAU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. 641,177 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 612,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Thesis Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.08 million, a P/E ratio of 131.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.74.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thesis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thesis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.