Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC) Trading 3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.74 and last traded at $91.57. Approximately 2,973,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $88.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

