Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Stock Price Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) fell 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.43. 34,903,364 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 422% from the average session volume of 6,686,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $195.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of -1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41.

Institutional Trading of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

