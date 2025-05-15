iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVB) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:IVVB – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $30.07. 38,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $263.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.

