Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57. 597,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,211,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Theriva Biologics in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.
