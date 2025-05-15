iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.93 and last traded at $51.93. Approximately 73 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

About iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

