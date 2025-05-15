Foran Mining (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.24. 420,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 505% from the average session volume of 69,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading

