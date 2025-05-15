Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Bank of America

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.55. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 138.05%.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 533,895 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 441,050 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,183,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,203,000 after purchasing an additional 128,457 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,746,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 236,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,169,000 after purchasing an additional 49,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

