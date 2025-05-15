Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 826.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Fluor from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Fluor Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FLR stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.