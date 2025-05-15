Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $158.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.69.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,215.80. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $259,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,299.50. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

