Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 1,758.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter.

SOCL stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

