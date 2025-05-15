Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $998,000 Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 101.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,609 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other news, SVP Christopher Gunsten purchased 3,875 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,873. This represents a 6.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eleni Beyko sold 22,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $231,660.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,415.88. This trade represents a 31.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $762.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $242.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.70 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

