Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,884 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $74.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $2.23 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

