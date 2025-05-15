J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs acquired 1,529 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $147.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

