Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 105,615 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 105,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,792.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $83.05 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.54.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,570.72. This represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,936 shares of company stock valued at $9,101,139. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

About Tapestry



Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

