Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys 58,026 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,026 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACCO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,067,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 562,985 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 663.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 356,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 577,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 331,537 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 490,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 329,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 293,506 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACCO. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ACCO opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.55%.

About ACCO Brands

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.