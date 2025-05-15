Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,261,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,383,000 after buying an additional 982,931 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 506,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after buying an additional 134,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after buying an additional 130,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

ILCB stock opened at $81.47 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.34.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

