Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVNT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $834.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Avient's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Avient by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Avient by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Avient by 2,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

