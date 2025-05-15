DXC Technology’s (DXC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their neutral rating on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

DXC Technology Stock Down 3.7%

NYSE:DXC opened at $16.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 32,842 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 89,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

