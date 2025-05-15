Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Price

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of EPRT opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.88 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

