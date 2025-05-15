Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT opened at $115.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.38. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $98.35 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. Vanderbilt University raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.