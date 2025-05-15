Enbridge’s (ENB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

ENB stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

