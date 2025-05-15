Truist Financial Cuts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $986.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $990.00 to $986.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,004.89.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $859.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Equinix has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $823.93 and a 200 day moving average of $893.38.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.01%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,838.49. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,658,536. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

