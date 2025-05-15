1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

FLWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, March 14th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

FLWS opened at $4.84 on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $307.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $331.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $347,085.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,441,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,203,389.33. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,185,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,824,807 in the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 357,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

