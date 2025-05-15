CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius Research raised CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $67.46 on Monday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $68.50.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

In other news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,023.20. The trade was a 63.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,440. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

