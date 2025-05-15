Brokerages Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) PT at $545.31

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $545.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total value of $1,783,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total transaction of $82,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,217.72. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,632. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $457.12 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

