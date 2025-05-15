Analysts Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) PT at $5.75

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,742,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,446,000 after buying an additional 58,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,020,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,424,000 after buying an additional 1,182,028 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,134,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,022,000 after buying an additional 2,152,861 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,404,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,620,000 after buying an additional 95,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,379,000 after buying an additional 362,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.