PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $21.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.13.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

PG&E Price Performance

PG&E stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. PG&E has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other PG&E news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in PG&E by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 474,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,974,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 148,860 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

