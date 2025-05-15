Barclays Cuts Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $4.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IOVA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $569.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The company had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6795.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 328,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,033,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after buying an additional 1,496,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 376,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 54,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

