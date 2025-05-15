Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $97.00.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $94.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.74. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,892,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1,364.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,312,000 after buying an additional 3,065,035 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,122,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,361,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

