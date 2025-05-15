Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Price

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.52 on Monday. Ambev has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 196,676,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,851,000 after acquiring an additional 67,180,274 shares during the last quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 1,641.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,001,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,087,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,354,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546,800 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

