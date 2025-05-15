Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $87.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.95.

Get Illumina alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $78.21 on Monday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Illumina by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Illumina by 720.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.