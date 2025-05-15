Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEXN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Nexxen International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Nexxen International in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexxen International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Nexxen International Stock Down 5.7%

NASDAQ NEXN opened at $11.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nexxen International has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $736.91 million, a P/E ratio of 290.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Nexxen International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexxen International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Nexxen International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nexxen International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Nexxen International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nexxen International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Nexxen International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

