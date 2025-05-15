Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Price

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $29.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,297,000 after buying an additional 2,117,859 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,815 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at $9,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,274.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 168,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

