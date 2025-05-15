Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Raised to $1.40

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $1.20 to $1.40 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $852.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.82 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 26,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $38,197.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,629.12. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John C. Duffy sold 35,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $50,418.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 348,630 shares in the company, valued at $502,027.20. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,269 shares of company stock valued at $103,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,239,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

