Papa Johns International’s (PZZA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research raised Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $40.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $518.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.48 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa Johns International will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Papa Johns International by 4,646.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Papa Johns International by 937.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Papa Johns International by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

