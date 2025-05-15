Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Price

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $72.20 on Monday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Regency Centers by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.