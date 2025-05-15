Critical Comparison: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 15.84% -574.22% 12.68% DoubleVerify 10.33% 5.99% 5.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Match Group and DoubleVerify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 15 9 0 2.38 DoubleVerify 1 8 12 0 2.52

Risk & Volatility

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $35.91, indicating a potential upside of 22.12%. DoubleVerify has a consensus price target of $19.31, indicating a potential upside of 27.85%. Given DoubleVerify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Match Group.

Match Group has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Match Group and DoubleVerify”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $3.45 billion 2.13 $551.28 million $2.02 14.56 DoubleVerify $681.13 million 3.60 $71.47 million $0.28 53.93

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleVerify. Match Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Match Group pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. DoubleVerify pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Match Group pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DoubleVerify pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Match Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention that provides actionable, and comprehensive data to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, the company provides DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, it offers software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

