Needham & Company LLC Cuts Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target to $4.50

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

LTRX stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.49. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer bought 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,425 shares in the company, valued at $516,847.50. The trade was a 8.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,673.21. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 268,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,305.01. The trade was a 5.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,011 shares of company stock worth $183,723. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lantronix by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lantronix by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 275,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

