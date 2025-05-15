Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $101.00.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.35.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE JCI opened at $96.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $97.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 904,305 shares in the company, valued at $82,924,768.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,290 shares of company stock valued at $53,188,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 147,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 117,167 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.