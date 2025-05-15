PAR Technology’s (PAR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

PAR stock opened at $69.19 on Monday. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -276.75 and a beta of 1.76.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8,616.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in PAR Technology by 996.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

