Hut 8’s (HUT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northland Capmk upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Hut 8 Stock Down 2.2%

Hut 8 stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victor Semah sold 11,363 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $147,150.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $203,807.10. This trade represents a 41.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hut 8 by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hut 8 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

