Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$62.75 on Monday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$47.41 and a 52 week high of C$65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.47. The stock has a market cap of C$135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.98%.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Allan Akman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.24 per share, with a total value of C$61,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Michele Eva Harradence acquired 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.53 per share, with a total value of C$366,238.21. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

