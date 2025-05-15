Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$88.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$88.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.89.

SLF stock opened at C$88.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.40. The company has a market cap of C$50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 92.19. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$64.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

