Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.94.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $96.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19. Walmart has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,718 shares in the company, valued at $61,607,751.66. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,857 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 941,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,320 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

