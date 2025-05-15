Vale (NYSE:VALE) Now Covered by Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.30 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VALE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $9.79 on Monday. Vale has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.3758 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

