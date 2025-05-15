United States Antimony’s (UAMY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United States Antimony from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded United States Antimony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, D Boral Capital upgraded United States Antimony to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.42 million, a PE ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 0.15. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in United States Antimony by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

