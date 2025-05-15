Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $303.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $303.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.45.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $266.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 472,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 106,187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 284.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33,051 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

